MUSIC ON MAIN STREET IS IN LOBELVILLE THIS SATURDAY

With only a few Saturday night Summer concerts still scheduled, don’t miss this weekend’s Music on Main Street, July 15, in Lobelville.

Showtime kicks off the performance at 7:30 p.m.

Not only does Showtime set up, hook up, and bring the sound downtown every weekend for Music on Main, but Dale King and Darryl Perry are also extra ready to play some live tunes for everyone this weekend. Come out and listen to Dale and Darryl start the Music on Main show.

At 8:00, Perry County’s own Reagen Floyd is back for her second performance in as many years. She debuted on Music on Main for the first time in 2016 and has come a long way. She is ready to sing some fan favorites this week with Trace Lawson on the guitar.

She’s back: Pamela K Ward and the Last Call Orchestra gave a knockout performance in Linden earlier this summer, and they will headline this Saturday’s show at 8:30. Many have asked when she will be back and said how much they loved her show.

Armed with a saxophone, keyboard and incredible vocals, Ward has a stage show that is nothing short of electrifying.

Performing on stage since the age of two, Pamela has a lifetime entertaining audiences at fairs, festivals and events across the country.

Pamela has toured and shared the stage with some of the greatest musicians in the industry. She has recorded multiple sessions in southern California, on Nashville’s famed Music Row and her music has been featured on live television and radio.

Pamela has been a featured performing artist on the legendary Beale Street in Memphis, as well as Broadway in Nashville.

She has opened for artists ranging from Jimmy Buffett to Loretta Lynn and she was the house band artist at the World Famous Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.

Pamela K. Ward and the Last Call Orchestra are currently a house band for the NHL Nashville Predators, performing for multiple home games and other events at Bridgestone Arena since 2010.

In July 2013, Pamela released her first full length solo album, comprised of 12 songs, all written or co-written by her. From the sax infused, attitude driven “Stilettos,” to the CD’s bonus track, 50’s do-wop inspired “Everyday a Holiday,” each song brings a different, entertaining element of Pamela’s artistic personality to the listener.

She may be just a farm girl from the sticks in Arkansas, but she carries a big sax, has some big pipes and at 4’11” and 100 pounds, she’s proof that big things come in small packages.

Music on Main Street is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Buffalo River Review, Perry County Cultural Arts Commission, WOPC-101.3, and the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Bring your lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather the show will be moved to a nearby indoor location.

Music on Main concludes in August with the annual Lip Sync Battle. Registration forms will be available at this weekend’s show in Lobelville, or pick up a packet at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce in Linden, Lobelville City Hall, Buffalo River Review, or Commodore Hotel.