MINNIE CATHRYN “CAT” GLADDEN BARBER

Mrs. Barber, 91, of Detroit, Michigan, formerly of Linden, died Friday, June 30, 2017, at her residence. A graveside service was held Friday, July 7, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Jackson Cemetery on Coon Creek in Perry County. Yung Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Bud Gladden and Minnie Lomax Gladden. She was a homemaker, fantastic seamstress, and enjoyed gardening, canning food, and listening to class country gospel music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Asbury Barber, Jr., and siblings, Lilly, Emmy Tatum, Ellis Gladden, Elle Gladden, Polk Gladden, Lorrean Smith, Betty DePriest, Mary Hickerson, Ana Grinder, Claude Gladden, and Snooks Gladden. Survivors include her children, Gary (Evelyn) Barber of Linden, and Kathy (Connie Wolfe) Barber of Detroit; grandchildren, Jeff (Gillian) Walrich and Daniel Mehdi; great granddaughter, Berlyn Walrich; and a host of other loving family members and friends.