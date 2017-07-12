LINDEN STREET DEDICATED TO THE LATE PRIVATE BARBER

Family of fallen soldier Private Bobby Joe Barber gathered Saturday morning, July 8, 2017, for an 11:00 a.m. dedication of a Linden street in Barber’s honor.

The ceremony was arranged by Rolling Thunder; the group also covered all associated costs. The now memorial drive is on North Poplar beside the Perry County Courthouse.

Rolling Thunder Linden president “Dr. John” Hamm secured the dedication with the approval of the town.

Rolling Thunder president Jay Barnes told the crowd, “We are glad to honor Private Barber, and are thankful to the Mayor and Town of Linden. It is worthwhile to remember Private Barber and his family. Too often too many heroes and their families are forgotten. We hope this helps the family find comfort.”

Linden Mayor Wess Ward said, “It is a privilege for us, as a community, to honor, pay respect, and support the event. We hope today shows the family of Private Barber that Linden cares and that our veterans are important. The Town of Linden thanks John Hamm, Rolling Thunder and all involved for the sign and dedication today. We also thank all our veterans and their families for what they have done and continue to do not only for Linden, but our country.”

Representing the Perry County Veterans Association, Vietnam veteran Jesse Lee said, “I remember some of Private Barber’s family. Thiis is so nice of Rolling Thunder, Mayor Ward, and the town to be here showing their support to the family.”

Rolling Thunder is a group of motorcyclists and veterans who honor the memory of fallen or missing in action soldiers by publicizing the POW-MIA issue.

According to their website, the group hopes to “educate the public that many American prisoners of war were left behind after all previous wars and to help correct the past and to protect future veterans from being left behind should they become Prisoners of War-Missing In Action. We are also committed to helping American veterans from all wars.”

Private Barber, a United States Marine, died March 29, 1967 of injuries sustained from hostile fire in Quang Tri, South Vietnam. He had been serving since 1965. He was 19 at the time of his death.

Private Barber’s body was recovered; he is buried at Pineview Cemetery in Perry County. His name is listed on the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington DC at location 17E 060.