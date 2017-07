Learn the science and art of canning jellies, pickles, fruits, and vegetables at a UT Extension Office-sponsored event.

Canning College is specially designed for individuals with little or no experience canning. However, anyone who would like to brush up on their skills is welcome.

The class will be held at the Perry County Community Center in Linden, Thursday, July 13, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The cost is $25 per person.

To register contact County Agent Stacy Clark, 931-589-2331.