COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The City of Linden, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the conference room of the Linden City Hall to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Commercial Facade Grant Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from downtown businesses and property owners regarding potential uses and distribution of CDBG Commercial Facade Grant Program funds. Eligible CDBG Commercial Facade Grant Program activities include exterior improvements to downtown businesses such as signage, painting, awnings, windows, lighting doors, etc.

All downtown business owners and/or property owners are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to Mayor Wess Ward, Linden City Hall, PO Box 46, Linden, TN 37096. The City of Linden does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the City Recorder’s office at (931)589-2736.

Wess Ward, Mayor

B 7/19