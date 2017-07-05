TCAT-HOHENWALD TO OFFER INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE IN LINDEN

Tennessee College Hohenwald to Offer Maintenance at Four New LEAP 2.0 Locations

With the assistance of the LEAP Grant 2.0, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald (TCAT) is scheduled to open four new locations of Industrial Maintenance in the Fall of 2017—including Perry County.

All of the sites are being made possible through the efforts of the local communities in partnership with the TCAT and LEAP 2.0 Partner, South Central Tennessee Development District (SCTDD).

The sites are scheduled to open in Linden at the Main Street Linden Fire Hall, Lawrenceburg at the Tennessee Enterprise Center; Mt. Pleasant Community Center, and Waynesboro in the Griggs Building on the downtown square.

The site locations were chosen with the assistance of local area officials, chambers/economic development and industry organizations.

In Perry County, the Linden Fire Hall Site was a true testament of community outpouring and commitment on the part of Linden Mayor Wes Ward, County Mayor Terry Richardson, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, Perry County Schools CTE Director Ginger Cagle, Perry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Will Nunley, Keith Snide of American Hardwood Industries; and Todd McCaig of NYX Linden.

SCTDD Director Jerry Mansfield, Nathan Ward, and Walt Woods were all instrumental in coordinating site locations with Tennessee College of Applied Technology Administrators Kelli Kea-Carroll, Director, and Clayton Callicott, Assistant Director.

Each location will be open to both adult and secondary enrollment. Adult enrollment will be optimal to program outreach with the goal of implementation being to provide a means of training and retraining to local area business and industries.

The Industrial Maintenance Program was chosen due to the vast range of industrial positions associated with the educational attainment, and skills basis of successful graduating students that are applicable to area industry employment.

Industrial Maintenance, though continuing to encompass areas of traditional study such as Electricity, Blue Print Reading, Schematic Reading, and basic Machining, has expanded to offer additional study in areas that have become more automated, like Motor Control, Mechanical Systems and Fluid Power, and Robotics.

The new sites will attempt to focus on areas as needed by local area employers for hiring and employment purposes.

Local industrial employers will drive potential areas of program study and will offer input to program growth.

The off-campus locations will continue to be supported by the TCAT Main Campus, which operates with fully equipped program lab/shop areas, as well as staffed by senior level instructors, who hold years of expertise.

Applications for enrollment are being accepted now. The application process is simplified to include completion of the application itself, with submission of a high school diploma, proof of immunization and encouragement to apply for financial aid at www.fafsa.ed.gov in order to be eligible for Tennessee Promise, as a recent high school graduate or Tennessee ReConnect if applying as an adult student.

The programs will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with a target of the “equivalent” of 20 full-time enrolled students, whether enrolling full time or part-time.

Industrial Maintenance will offer certificates for the completion of an area of study, with the final award of a diploma for completion of all areas.

Potentially interested students may contact the TCAT Hohenwald for more information at (931)796-5351 or visit the website at www.tcathohenwald.edu to view additional program information concerning Industrial Maintenance.

A Tennessee College is the most economical and affordable choice of post-secondary technical education in comparison to peer institutions.

Additionally, technical education is specifically geared toward meeting industry need and desired employment of the student within the field of study.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald is focused on meeting the needs of business and industry and preparing students and/or employees with the skills and technical competencies required for successful employment with local area industry.