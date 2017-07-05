DOROTHY FAYE SHARP HIGDON

Mrs. Higdon, 71, of Linden, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, June 30, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dabbs Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Brown Sharp and Ivis Melba Westbrooks Sharp. She retired from Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Higdon; sisters, Willie Mae Pevahouse and Helen Holt; and brothers, Bill and John Sharp. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Higdon; a daughter, Donna (Michael) Burgess; a son, Darryl Higdon; grandchildren, Cody Higdon, Elizabeth Noel, Bradley Higdon, Kayla Hamm, Garrett Higdon, and Tyler Higdon; great grandchildren, Grace Noel, Kameron Noel, Korbin Higdon, Zane Noel, Rhylan Hamm, Bryson Higdon, and Laynlei Hamm; sisters, Era Nell Pevahouse and Evelyn Sharp; and a host of other loving family members and friends.