CLARKSVILLE MAN INDICTED FOR VEHICULAR HOMICIDE IN OLIVER DEATHS

A Clarksville man was indicted on multiple charges related to the traffic fatalities of a Perry County couple in December.

True bills were returned by the Perry County Grand Jury against Robert Oxendine, 20, for two counts of vehicular homicide, and one count each of improper passing, driving left of center, and reckless driving.

Theresa and Andrew Oliver died of injuries sustained in the head-on collision on Highway 13 on December 10, 2016.

The indictments says Oxendine passed a vehicle just south of Lobelvlle in a curve and no-passing zone before striking the Olivers’ car.

Oxendine was arrested on the charges, booked into the Perry County Jail, and released on $50,000 bond.