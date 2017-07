BEER BOARD MEETING

There will be a Beer Board Meeting held on July 14, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the County Clerk’s Office. This will be to discuss the application for a Beer Permit to sell beer for on premises consumption only at Harris Landing, located at 351 New Era Landing, Linden, TN 37096. The application is submitted by Tim Harris. The public is invited to attend.

B 7/19