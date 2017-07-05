COUNTY MAYO: INVESTIGATION COMPLETED, DISCIPLINE ‘METED OUT’ AGAINST EMPLOYEE

Perry County Mayor Terry Richardson opened Thursday evening’s meeting (April 29) with a statement about an unnamed county employee.

Mayor Richardson told the large crowd assembled for the session that he had completed his investigation, that “discipline had been meted out,” and that there would be no discussion of the matter at the meeting.

And there was no further discussion until the end of the hour-long session when Sam Warf, from the audience, addressed the Commission and Mayor.

Warf said the employee who was disciplined is “laughing at the county,” and that the manner in which the situation was handled was a “shameful way of doing business.”

Warf also brought up the confusion over when Thursday’s meeting was to be held, pointing out that the Commission’s usual meeting date is the third Monday of the month. Warf said, “If you are supposed to meet on the third Monday, then you need to meet then, unless it is a holiday” so the public can plan to be present.

Moving meeting dates, Warf said, is a “failure by leadership,” pointing out that meeting dates had been changed five times so far this year.

“The county is a business,” Warf said, “and it should be run like a business.”

When asked about the moving of last week’s meeting from Monday to Thursday, Mayor Richardson told the group that he put the wrong date on the notice that he submitted to the Buffalo River Review. “I made a mistake,” the Mayor said.

On Friday morning the Review contacted Mayor Richardson to ask what type of discipline had been leveled against Ambulance Service Director Gary Rogers.

