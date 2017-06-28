NOTICE TO CREDITORS – DIANNE GOBELET BUTCHER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of DIANNE GOBELET BUTCHER, Late of Perry County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of DIANNE GOBELET BUTCHER, deceased, who died June 11, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured and unmatured against her Estate are required to file the same triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 23rd day of June, 2017.

Robert E. Gobelet, Sr., Executor

Estate of Dianne Gobelet Butcher

Charlene Brown,

Perry County Clerk & Master

Tommy E. Doyle

Attorney for Executor

PO Box 45, Linden, TN 37096

(931)589-2167

Pd 7/5