NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED WEAPONS/ACCESSORIES

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of unclaimed firearms, other weapon, and accessories. Persons wishing to claim ownership of any of the items listed below must appear in person at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and present valid proof of ownership (original receipt/bill of sale) and valid government identification (e.g. Driver’s license) in order to claim any of the listed items. Claim of ownership for any item listed below must be made no later than 19 July 2017. Unclaimed items will be subject to forfeiture to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for authorized disposal in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

*Springfield Arms shotgun (12 gauge) SN:749452

*Marlin Glenfield Model 60 (.22 cal) with scope, SN:23539042

*Sears Model 100.100 41 shotgun (20 gauge), SN:A860753

*Bountyhunter 1ZH-43K shotgun

*Winchester Model 190 (.22 cal), SN:B1904888

*Savage Revelation Model 350 shotgun (12 gauge), SN:106889

*Crossman AIR17 pellet rifle

*Savage Model 6E Deluxe (.22 cal)

*Marlin Model 60W (.22 cal) with scope, SN:4159732

*Muzzle loader shotgun (.410)

*Muzzle loader, double barrel, SNL25743

*Muzzle loader (.44 cal), SN:E5926+

*Smith & Wesson Model 629-1 (.44 magnum), SN: AEN0064

*Revolver, RG23 (.22 cal), SN:T534948

*Derringer (.22 cal) with holster

*Chinese T53 (7.62mm), SN:1247572

*Henry (.22 cal) with scope, SN:227139H

*Shotgun (.410 gauge), SN:P418441

*Chinese SKS (?) – no trigger group, SN:10004313

*H&R Model 676 (.22 cal), SN: AT136910

*Beretta 92FS (9mm) with 2 magazines, SN:L474332

*Hi-Point pistol (.380 cal), SN:8045922

*Remington Woodsmaster Model 742 (.30-.06), SN:384889

*Grey plastic pistol case

*Beretta pistol case

*Japanese (?) sword in black sheath

*hatchet with brown case

*Yorktown knife

*Hunting knife in sheath

*Black rifle case

*Papermaker knife