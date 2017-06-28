NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Pursuant to TCA §21-2-203
Perry County Chancery/Probate Court
Perry County Clerk & Master
Perry County Courthouse, PO Box 251
Linden, TN 37096
(931)589-2217
CASE NO. 5147
In the Matter of the Estate of: James A. Thompson, Deceased, Tammy Daniel Ranger, Petitioner
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2017, a Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of James A. Thompson in Solemn Form, who died January 13, 2017, was filed by Tammy Daniel Ranger, Petitioner, in the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, who have an interest in the estate of James A. Thompson, and who take issue with the Last Will and Testament presented by Petitioner for probate shall come forth and enter appearance in this Cause or shall be forever estopped from doing do. Appearance shall be made within thirty days from the issuance of this publication as provided by the Order of the Perry County Chancery Court entered on June 7, 2017.
Date: 6/22/17
Tammy Daniel Ranger, Petitioner
Charlene Brown, Perry County Clerk & Master
Attorney for Petitioner:
Jack B.D. Heath
19 Cedar St., Hohenwald, TN 38462
931-796-7974
B 7/19