NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Pursuant to TCA §21-2-203

Perry County Chancery/Probate Court

Perry County Clerk & Master

Perry County Courthouse, PO Box 251

Linden, TN 37096

(931)589-2217

CASE NO. 5147

In the Matter of the Estate of: James A. Thompson, Deceased, Tammy Daniel Ranger, Petitioner

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2017, a Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of James A. Thompson in Solemn Form, who died January 13, 2017, was filed by Tammy Daniel Ranger, Petitioner, in the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, who have an interest in the estate of James A. Thompson, and who take issue with the Last Will and Testament presented by Petitioner for probate shall come forth and enter appearance in this Cause or shall be forever estopped from doing do. Appearance shall be made within thirty days from the issuance of this publication as provided by the Order of the Perry County Chancery Court entered on June 7, 2017.

Date: 6/22/17

Tammy Daniel Ranger, Petitioner

Charlene Brown, Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Petitioner:

Jack B.D. Heath

19 Cedar St., Hohenwald, TN 38462

931-796-7974

