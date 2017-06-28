NOTICE – AUCTION OF PROPERTY

NOTICE

KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS: THAT, WHEREAS, by deed of trust dated the 29th day of April, 2015, of record in Book 115, Page 635, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, Billy Spears and Mandy Spears did convey in trust to Jim B. Robinson, Trustee, the tract of land hereinafter described to secure the payment of the principal sum of $34,600.00, evidenced by a promissory note payable to the order of Heritage Bank & Trust, incorporated by reference in said deed of trust; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness, and the holder and owner of said note has instructed the undersigned Successor Trustee to foreclose said deed of trust; and

WHEREAS, the Trustee named in said deed of trust being unable to act, and the owner and holder of said note has appointed the undersigned as Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in Book 122, Page 985, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to T.C.A. §35-5-104, other parties interested in the tract of land herein described are the following:

NONE.

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me, as Successor Trustee under said instrument, I will, on the 20th day of July, 2017, offer for sale and sell, in front of the south door of the Perry County Courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand and in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described tract of land:

Situated in Linden, in the County of Perry, State of Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a 8” elm marked as a corner, J.D. Spain’s northwest corner DB. H-10, Page 547), thence North 14 degrees 38 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 234.73 feet to a set iron pin in the south right-of-way of Ronnie Road; thence with the right-of-way of said road South 68 degrees 50 minutes 46 seconds East a distance of 87.52 feet; thence South 16 degrees 42 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 173.47 feet; thence South 03 degrees 04 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 123.87 feet to a found iron pin in the west right-of-way of said Ronnie Road. Spain’s northeast corner; thence with Spain’s north boundary line North 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 207.00 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 1.09 acres, more or less.

BEING the same property conveyed to Billy Spears and Mandy Spears by instrument of record in Book D17 at page 530 in the Perry County, Tennessee Register of Deeds office.

Tax Parcel #023-26.03

The street address for the above-described property being more commonly known as 171 Journey Hollow Rd, Linden, TN 37096

The Property sold pursuant to this Notice shall be sold “AS IS,” “WHERE IS,” without representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied. The Successor Trustee will warrant title to the Property only against those claiming by, through or under the Successor Trustee, and will make no further warranty of title. Accordingly, the sale of the Property shall be subject to any and all prior liens, encumbrances, deeds of trust, easements, restrictions, building lines, unpaid taxes and assessments (plus penalty and interest, if any), and any applicable redemptive rights, (including any redemptive rights of any taxing authority by reason of any tax liens) plus any and all other matters and encumbrances superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust.

The right is reserved, at Successor Trustee’s sole discretion, to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time and place of sale set forth above, so long as no potential purchaser is thereby precluded from placing a bid.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Trustee, or his agent, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Trustee, or his agent, shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in the deed of trust which is made a part hereof as if copied verbatim herein.

Dated at Columbia, Tennessee, this, the 21st day of June, 2017.

Middle Tennessee Law Group, PLLC

By: /s/ T. Jake Wolaver

Jake Wolaver, Esq., Successor Trustee

809 S. Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 548-0818

B 7/12