MUSIC ON MAIN STREET’S ANNUAL LIP SYNC BATTLE – REGISTER NOW!

You can be the star at Music on Main Street’s annual Lip Sync battle wrapping up the 2017 concert series on Saturday, August 5, 7:30 p.m., on the courthouse square in Linden.

All ages—individuals and groups—are encouraged to participate and compete for prizes.

No band? No problem. Lip sync your favorite song from your playlist, one from the past or present, one you secretly jam out to in your car, either as an individual or part of group.

Give your friends, family and the attendees of Music On Main Street 2017 something fun to watch at the summer finale.

A fun unique panel of judges and audience applause will decide the winners.

Get your Lip Sync Battle Registration packet, complete with all the rules, at Music on Main Street events or at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce in Linden, Lobelville City Hall, Buffalo River Review, or Commodore Hotel.