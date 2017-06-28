MUSIC ON MAIN STREET THIS SATURDAY IN LOBELVILLE

An evening of great music is on tap this Saturday, July 1, when Music on Main Street performers take the stage in Lobelville.

First up: local favorite Scotty McKnight offering his real, raw, and honest music in the genres of country, Americana, and blues. The Linden songwriter will remind you of Reverend Deadeye, Joseph Huber, William Elliott Whitmore, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jayke Orvis and The Broken Band in his half-hour set starting at 7:30.

At 8:00, Traveler will perform a variety of cover music from the 1960’s to the present, focusing primarily on rock, pop, and country classic hits.

Traveler was formed in Clarksville when Kevin Rea (guitar and vocals) asked Robert Jackson (percussion and vocals) to put together a band in 2009. Kevin and Robert had played music together on and off since the late 1980’s.

After a short time of working with a few different bass players a friend of Kevin suggested he contact Randy Bush to play bass. The three began practicing and developing a song list. Soon they were playing various engagements in the middle Tennessee area.

In 2015 Randy suggested having his wife, Marisa, join the group so that the band would be more versatile and able to perform female vocal hit tunes. Marisa also added extra percussion and solid backing harmonies.

Perry County’s own Brian Warren brings talents to the stage at 9:00 to round out the evening’s musical offerings.

Locals know Brian as a singer and songwriter with Lost Creek. He has been honing his craft for twenty years.

He’ll be brining along a few friends for the show: Barry Cunningham, a music veteran of forty years from Brush Creek on drums, Tim O’Guin of Tom’s Creek on bass, and Nicholas Hayes of Linden on piano—completing the four-piece band of Perry County pickers.

An original Warren and Hayes tune—“Goodbye”—was recently recorded by country artist Sam Hunt on his album Between the Pines.

Music on Main Street is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Buffalo River Review, Perry County Cultural Arts Commission, WOPC-101.3, and the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Bring your lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather the show will be moved to a nearby indoor location.

Music on Main concludes in August with the annual Lip Sync Battle. Registration forms will be available at this weekend’s show in Lobelville. See the related story.