CHAIRMAN ROGERS RESIGNED FROM 911 BOARD

Longtime Perry County 911 Chairman Gary Rogers submitted his letter of resignation last week to that post amid allegations of “bullying and harassment” presented to the 911 Board by employees, according to several reports.

The following day, a video surfaced of Rogers allegedly throwing dog feces on the ground around a 911 employee’s vehicle.

Sheriff Nick Weems confirmed that a department information report was made, but said the matter is not under investigation because “there are no charges to be filed.”

Sheriff Weems said Chief Deputy Bart Rosson viewed the video brought to him by 911 employee Cynthia Mercer, but no report was written on the complaint because Mercer “did not release the video.”

County Mayor Terry Richardson told the Review on Monday that he could not comment.

The County Commission is to meet this Thursday, June 29, 6:00 p.m., in the courtroom of the Perry County Courthouse.

Rogers resigned last year as Linden Fire Chief, but still holds positions as Emergency Management Director, Perry County Ambulance Service Director, Rescue Squad Captain, and Alderman for the Town of Linden.