Mr. Sherman Vaughan announced his retirement as Linden Alderman, effective June 13, 2017.

The Town of Linden thanks him for his 38 years of service as Alderman in Ward 1.

The Town of Linden would like to wish him well on his retirement.

That date, June 13, was also his 91st birthday.

All persons wishing to apply for his seat on the City Council must be able to qualify in Ward 1 and be present at the next meeting on July 11, 2017, 6:00 p.m.