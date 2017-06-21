TUCKER JOINS ROYALS IN GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Former Viking standout and University of North Alabama Lion quarterback Jacob Tucker will continue his football career as a pro.

Tucker announced last week on Facebook that he was leaving for Europe to play for the Potsdam Royals in the German Football League.

Tucker wrote, “It was a quick decision but an offer I could not turn down. I will also be reunited with an old teammate and former coach, Will Furlong.

“I am thankful to my support system that has helped me get this far and for being there for me while I made this decision. FYI, no, I do not know any German.”

