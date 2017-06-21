SPAID QUALIFIED FOR 4-H NATIONALS

A local 4-H member—Justin Spaid—has won the right to compete in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships as a member of the Tennessee State 4-H Shotgun Team.

This national competition will be held on June 25–30, 2017, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Tennessee is fielding a team of thirteen high school 4-H youth from twelve counties throughout Tennessee to compete in this national event.

Tennessee 4-H youth will be competing in the disciplines of Air Rifle, Compound Archery, Recurve Archery, and Shotgun.

Over 35 states are expected to be represented in this National 4-H event.

4-H Shooting Sports is a unique experiential learning program operated by the nation’s land-grant universities, which in Tennessee is the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University.

By utilizing positive interactions with both adult and youth role models, 4-H promotes the development of healthy lifestyle choices, leadership, positive self-esteem, responsibility, and teamwork; while helping young people in achieving goals.

The 4-H Shooting Sports curriculum, utilized nationwide, provides a framework of knowledge and skills for lifetime participation in recreation, hobbies, and careers related to shooting sports and wildlife.

Core concepts stress safety, ethical development, and lifetime recreational skills.

The content is drawn from sports medicine, psychology, education, biological and physical sciences, engineering, mathematics, technology, as well as American traditions, folklore and history.

The mission of Tennessee 4-H is to provide research-based Extension educational experiences that will stimulate young people to gain knowledge, develop life skills, and form positive attitudes to prepare them to become capable, responsible and compassionate adults.