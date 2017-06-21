ROBERT DILLON PRICE

Mr. Price, 30, of Linden, died Friday, May 26, 2017. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Madison, the son of John David Price and Janice Gail (Grooms) Price. He was a Sergeant (E5) in the U.S. Army, MOS 31B Military Police Airborne Division. While serving from 2005 to 2014, he was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, and Parachutist Badge. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include two sons, Kayden Lee Price of Florida, and Pistol Jaxon Edwards of Pellston, Michigan; two daughters, Ella Mae Edwards of Pellston, and Kimber Price of Florida; brothers, Lane Locke of Linden, Travis Grice of Parsons, and Forrest Lumpkins of Flatwoods; and a sister, Tammy Price (Mark) Hummel of Union City, Indiana.