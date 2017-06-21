REQUEST FOR BIDDING PRE-QUALIFICATION

GENERAL CONTRACTORS

OWNER:

Maury Regional Health

1224 Trotwood Avenue

Columbia, Tennessee 38401

HFR Project Number: 2016077

HFR DESIGN, Inc.

214 Centerview Drive, Suite 350

O. Box 1974

Brentwood, TN 37024-1974

Contact: Trey Arnold – HFR Design

(615) 370-8500

tarnold@hfrdesign.com

DESCRIPTION OF WORK:

The project consists of building additions and renovations to an existing one-story medical clinic in Hohenwald, Tennessee. The additions will mainly consist of a new lobby and front-of-house functions, new restrooms, new offices, and existing lab renovation/expansion (approx. 2,972 sf). The project will also include minor renovations to areas inside the existing building. Minor interior cosmetic work and door/hardware upgrades will also be included. Various HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical scope will be required. The new addition(s) will be single-story steel framed structures with brick and storefront cladding to match the existing building.

INFORMATION ON APPLICABLE GOVERNING LAWS AND REGULATIONS:

Contracts for work under this bid will obligate the Contractor and subcontractors not to discriminate in employment practices. Bidders shall submit a compliance report in conformity with Executive Order No 11246.

This contract is Federally Assisted. The successful Prime Contractor will be obligated to provide Performance & Payment Bonds for 100% of the contract amount. Qualifying Prime Contractors must supply a bid bond in the amount of 5%.

BIDDERS’ PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Bidders are required to be licensed. Follow State Law.

Bidders are also required to prequalify for this project and may obtain appropriate forms from the Architect/Engineer’s office at the contact information listed above. Completed forms for pre-qualification must be submitted directly to HFR Design by 5:00 p.m. CST, Friday, July 7th, 2017 for consideration.

Date for invited Bidders notification/announcements and bid opening date TBD.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under grant number C8DCS29714, Health Infrastructure Investment Program. This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

B 6/28