NOTICE TO CREDITORS: DePRIEST

Estate of LYNITA JOYCE FRANKS DePRIEST, Late of PERRY County, Tenn.

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of June, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of LYNITA JOYCE FRANKS DePRIEST, deceased, who died October 3, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th day of June, 2017.

Jordan B. Osborn, Administrator

Estate of LYNITA JOYCE FRANKS DePRIEST

Charlene Brown,

Perry County Clerk & Master

Bradley H. Murff, BPR # 034019

Office of General Counsel, Bureau of TennCare

310 Great Circle Road, 3 West

Nashville, TN 37243

615-507-6786

844-629-0941

