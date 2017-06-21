JOSEPH HERLEY GENTRY, JR.

Mr. Gentry, Jr., 91, of Linden, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Maury Regional Medical Center. An inurnment will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram at a later date. Heritage Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, the son of the late Joseph Herley Gentry, Sr. and Lucy Ann Edwards Gentry. He served his country in the United States Navy as a machinist during World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Fleet Reserve Association, and the Perry County Veterans Association. He was a good-hearted and hardworking man who especially loved cutting grass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Gentry; step son, James Southerland; brother, James Talbert Gentry; sister, Clemmie Gentry Robinson; half sister, Virginia Duke Young; and half brothers, Tom Duke and Melvin Duke. Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Charlotte; a son, Thomas Michael Gentry of San Diego, California; step sons, Rodney Cozad of San Diego, Steven (Rhonda) Southerland of El Cajon, California, William Southerland of Columbia, South Carolina; and stepdaughter, Nita (Ed) Gomez of Nevada. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.