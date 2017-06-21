DONNIE DAVID OVERTON

Mr. Overton, 68, of Linden, formerly of Waynesboro, died Sunday, July 11, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home in Waynesboro, with Bryan Powell and Joel Plunkett officiating. Burial was at Memorial Gardens in Waynesboro. Shackelford Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Waynesboro, the son of the late Don Robert Overton and Emma Jeanette Brewer Overton. He was a retired ER nurse of thirty-six years at Perry Community Hospital, a member of the Memorial Baptist Church, and Phillips Chapel Community Church. He served in the United States National Guard. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Katherine “Kathy” Lay Overton of Linden; a daughter, April Overton (Joel) Plunkett of Linden; and grandchildren, DJ and Jaxx Plunkett, both of Linden.