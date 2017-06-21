COUNTY RECEIVES $20,000 ASSET GRANT

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced today that Perry County is one of 20 communities to receive Asset Enhancement Grants.

Perry County was awarded $20,000, according to County Mayor Terry Richardson.

The grants assist distressed counties take steps to improve unemployment rates, per capita income, poverty rates, and other economic measures through a consultancy service paid for with the grant proceeds.

“I am excited to announce the 20 communities that have been awarded the Asset Enhancement Grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

“With the help of these grants, our rural communities will have better opportunities to succeed and achieve their strategic goals. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for each of these communities and watching their growth.”

TNECD worked with the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service to develop action-oriented, short-term goals based on assets in each distressed county.

Through the Rural Economic Opportunity Act of 2016, participating counties were eligible for up to $50,000 for projects that allow the community to meet at least one of their asset-based goals, can show measurable outcomes and have an impact on key economic indicators that have led them to be classified as distressed.

Grants will be used in areas of tourist development, downtown development, workforce development, and/or economic development.

“One of TNECD’s long-term objectives is to eliminate the number of distressed counties, those that are in the bottom 10 percent of the nation in unemployment rate, per capita income level, and poverty rate,” TNECD Assistant Commissioner for Rural Development Amy New said.

“We have focused the Asset–Based Planning initiative and these grants on communities that are distressed or have recently been distressed and on how these projects can impact those statistics and move our counties out of distress.”