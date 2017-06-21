BETTY MARSHALL

Mrs. Marshall, 84, of Parsons, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Jackson Madison County Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Parsons Mortuary Chapel in Parsons. Burial was in Parsons City Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Alvie Cooley and Madison Grice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.H. Marshall. Survivors include her son, Bill Marshall of Linden; brothers, Jimmy Grice of Wildersville, and J.W. Grice and Junior Grice, both of Parsons; sisters, Jean Maness of Wildersville, Louise Washburn of Lexington, and Edna Mae Butler of Parsons; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.