PARENTS ARRESTED IN DEATH OF INFANT DAUGHTER

A Perry County couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their infant child, ten-month old Megan.

While indictments were handed down in May against Laura Mosher and Marc Christopher Mosher, Jr., the two were arrested just this past weekend and are being held in the Perry County Jail; bond was denied.

Laura Mosher is charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Marc Christopher Mosher is charged with aggravated child abuse.

The investigation began on January 12 of this year when deputies responded to 1063 Short Creek Road on a call of a deceased child.

Sheriff Nick Weems also responded and noticed problems in the reported event. He called the Assistant District Attorney, and ADA Investigator Barry Carroll conducted the probe.

According to the report, the cause of death was starvation and dehydration. Laura Mosher allegedly confessed to her role in the child’s death.

Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Ohio to arrest Laura Mosher.

The Moshers are Megan’s natural parents.