WILLIAM “BILL” THOMAS DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 88, of Franklin, died Saturday, March 25, 2017. A private burial ceremony with military honors was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. An open memorial will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Forest Hills Baptist Church, in Nashville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Weirton, West Virginia, the son of the late Brown DePriest and Imabelle Fields DePriest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Preble. Survivors include his sisters, Freda Fincher and Gail (Carl) Anderson; sons, Daniel (Angela) DePriest and Mark DePriest; loving friend, Anne Longhurst; grandchildren, Leah (Eric) Elmquist, Laurel (Bjon) Pankratz, and Amber (Chris) Harrison-Pfeifer; great grandchildren, Isabella Garner, Amelia Elmquist, Eivin Elmquist, Anika Elmquist, Silas Pankratz, and Eisley Pankratz. A video link of the private ceremony, along with his recent journey and life story, may be found at caringbridge.org by searching “Bill DePriest.” Memorials may be made to Westminster Chapel in Nashville, Sloan Kettering Cancer Research, or United Way.