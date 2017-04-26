VIKING PRESSBOX DEDICATED TO HINSON

The pressbox at the Perry County High School baseball field is now officially the Jimmy Hinson Pressbox,–named for the outstanding late Viking athlete.

A ceremony attended by family and friends was held last Monday, April 17, 2017.

Hinson was born in 1958 in Waverly and grew up in Lobelville where he attended Lobelville School.

He played baseball as young as six years old when there was no coach’s pitch back; the players pitched.

Jimmy’s first hit was a low “worm burner” right over first base line for a home run.

He was on the Kirk Oil team for 9-12 year olds from 1968-1971, coached by Clark Kirk. As a twelve year old, he broke the state record for most home runs with fourteen in one season. He hit three home runs in one game. During that season, he had a .752 batting average.

As a kid growing up in Lobelville, he had fond memories of sitting on the front porch of his grandparents’ house on Main Street and listening to the St. Louis Cardinals games on the radio. He developed a love for that team and a love for the game of baseball at a young age.

The game instilled in him a drive and determination to overcome whatever life threw at him.

Jimmy’s main position was always catcher, where he was a natural. He loved being in the action with every pitch.

As high school sophomore in 1974, he played on a summer league team, composed of Perry and Wayne County all stars, that won the state tournament. He was District MVP in 1975, and also District and Regional MVP in 1976.

He was on the Post 19 American Legion team in Columbia during his Junior and Senior yeard of high school, a squad which showcased the best of the best of middle Tennessee players.

As a Perry County High School Senior, the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper ranked him the Number One catcher in the state.

He received a dual scholarship to Lambuth University in Jackson for baseball and basketball.

As a freshman at Lambuth, he was first team All Conference with a .358 batting average, six home runs, and thirty-three RBI’s.

Jimmy was being scouted by the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland A’s. He said he knew he could hit, run, and throw, so maybe he could perform at the major league level.

He never got the chance to find out, as he was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River in the summer of 1977, after finishing his freshman year of college.

Jimmy had an absolute passion for the game. He always wanted to be the best he could be.

He once said his bigger fear was someone working harder than him, so he worked until he dropped every day.

He was seen many times running along Highway 13 between Lobelville and Linden, staying in tip top shape to play the game he loved.

Jimmy learned from his mistakes, and always strived to improve. The love of the game was a driving force inside him.

After his injury, Jimmy used that same drive to make the most of his life by being the best employee, husband, father, and person he could be in his circumstances. He was a fighter, a competitor, a champion.

The family said Jimmy would be proud to have his name on the press box above the Perry County High School Vikings field where he spent so many hours becoming the best he could be.