FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP TOMORROW

A fun, interactive, “try-it-out” Music Workshop will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, 4:00 p.m., at Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

All ages are welcome, from youth to adults, and admission is free.

If you’ve ever wanted to try an instrument, now is your chance.

Introductory presentations on how instruments work will be offered by internationally recognized music teachers. Pick up an instrument and be guided through the basics of creating your own sound.

Enjoy a miniature demo recital by prize-winning young musicians of various ages, a Q&A session with both the teachers and performers, and additional resource material if something sparked your interest.