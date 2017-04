The Perry County Football Booster Club will host a fundraiser this Sunday, April 30, 2017, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the PCHS cafeteria.

All plates include three sides, dessert, and drink: Fish (cooked by Bobby Parnell), $10; Half-chicken, $8; Pulled pork, $8.

All proceeds benefit Perry County football.