A benefit ride for Team Edwards (Jaxx & Liam Edwards) will be held this Saturday, April 29, 2017, beginning at Linden Middle School. Registration is at 11:00 a.m., with doors shut and kick stands up at 12:30. If it’s legal, you can ride.

Registration is $10 per vehicle and $5 for a color run like you have never seen. Drawings for prizes will be held after the ride. Raffle tickets are being sold on 45 Orca Cooler. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be for sale as well.

For more information, please contact Steve Clark, 931-628-5742 or Joe Choate, 931-628-5068.