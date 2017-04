Mr. Golpl, 67, of Pleasantville, TN died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at his residence. No services are planned. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. He served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a retired software consultant. Survivors include his mother, Jean Fletcher, wife, Vicky Pilgram, of Pleasantville; daughter, Melissa Golpl, and grandson, Pierce King, of Tanawanda, NY, and six siblings.