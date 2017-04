PERRY COUNTY ELECTION NOTICE

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISION

NOTICE

THE PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS HAVING A MEETING, FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017 AT 3:00 PM. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 124 EAST MAIN ST., LINDEN, TENNESSEE. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO RE-ORGANIZE AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSIONER

JOHN ELKIN, INTERIM CHAIRPERSON; MARGARET RAINEY, SECRETARY;

ROB ERISMAN, MEMBER; LENA JO KIDD, MEMBER;

BRENT HINSON, MEMBER; GAYE G. TREADWELL, A.O.E.

B 4/19