PCHS BASEBALL ALUMNI GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 29

The Perry County Vikings Baseball Alumni Game will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017, 5:00 p.m., at the Perry County Baseball field. There will also be a home run derby and other contests for the “older guys.” A $20 donation is appreciated for cost of shirts and prizes. Also come out and eat dinner with us for $8 a plate, grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert. Thanks for all the support in continuing to grow Perry County baseball. Former players, please contact Coach Dunkle at 731-694-0999 if you are planning to attend.