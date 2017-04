TO: Ward Construction

STATE PROJECT NO.: 68LPLM-F3-014

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.: STP-EN-20(62)

PIN NO.: 114981.01 COUNTY: Perry

The City of Linden is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122 TCA must file same with Mayor Wess Ward, City of Linden, 216 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096-3032 on or before Friday, May 26th, 2017.

B 4/26