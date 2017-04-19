LORENE PATRICIA STEPHENS

Ms. Stephens, 91, of Linden, TN, died March 24, 2017 at her home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, with Dewayne Sparks officiating. Burial was at Stephens Cemetery in Linden, TN. She was born in Niles, MI, the daughter of the late Lawrence Everett Jones and Sallie O. (Nevill) Jones. She was a mother and “house mechanic.” She enjoyed quilting, canning and gardening, and had said many memorable expressions by which her family remembers her such as, “It’ll come back to you tenfold,” “Wait’ll your Dad gets home,” “Clean it up,” “Take your shoes off at the back door,” and “Make your beds and stay off of them.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James David Stephens. Survivors include sons, James Stephens, of Columbia, TN, William Stephens (Dianne), Larnce Stephens (Lou Dean), and Bruce Stephens, all of Linden, TN; daughters, Barbara Bower, and Linda Alderson, both of Linden, TN; sister, Catherine Simmons (Edward), of Linden, TN; twenty-one grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great grandchildren.