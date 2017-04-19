FRANCES LUCILLE ROBERTS LASSITER

Ms. Lassiter, 81, of Linden, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, April 14, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bro. Howard Trull officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. She was born in Wayne County, the daughter of the late Albert Roberts and Emma Murry Roberts. She was retired from Disney Corporation as a Shipping Clerk and a member of the Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lassiter; sisters, Ruth Pitts, Mary Gardner, and Dorothy Moore; and brothers, George, and Jim Roberts. Survivors include her step-sons, David (Regina) Lassiter, of Memphis, Robert (Robin) Lassiter, of Walnut, Mississippi, and Jimmy (Shirley) Lassiter, of Boonesville, Mississippi; step-grandchildren, Megan Lassiter, Hannah Lassiter, Justin Lassiter, and Travis Lassiter; sisters, Ruby Vinay, of Memphis, Margie (Jerry) Barber, and Florine Graves, both of Linden; a brother, Billy (Mary Ann) Roberts; and a host of other loving family members and friends.