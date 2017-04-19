DONNA RAY MORRIS

Ms. Morris, 71, of Linden, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 15, 2017, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rev. Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Edwin Wilhelm and Dorothy Wilhelm. She was retired from Turney Center in Only, TN. In addition to hare parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Wilhelm. Survivors include her children, Allison (Matthew) Stone, of Charleston, SC, and Dustin Earl Morris, of Lexington; grandson, Ethan Stone; a brother, Gary (Gloria) Wilhelm, of Florida; sister-in-law, Minnie Wilhelm, of Linden; and a host of other loving family members.