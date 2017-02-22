VIKINGS BEAT SUMMERTOWN

The Vikings began their post-season District 12A tournament action at Summertown, facing the host team. They came back with a win, 57-54.

Justin Perry led the charge with 19 points (5 rebounds, 10 assists), joined in double figures by Jordan Barber (16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist) and Parker Brown (14 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists).

Other players: Matthew Wood, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Brock Young, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists; Maclaine Pevahouse, 2 points; Samuel Foust, 2 rebounds.

In the semi-final round—this time playing at Lawrence County High—the Vikings dropped one to Wayne County, 50-59.

Viking lead scorer was back on top with a double/double: Parker Brown connected for 23 points, controlled the boards with 14, and had 3 assists. He was the only Viking in double digits.

Also contributing: Justin Perry, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists; Matthew Wood, 7 points, 1 rebound; Jordan Barber, 4 points, 5 rebounds; Brock Young, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists; Maclaine Pevahouse, 3 points, 1 rebound; Parker Bates, 1 point; Samuel Foust, 6 rebounds.

The Vikings took on the Mustangs of Loretto last night in their third place District 12A tourney game.

The Vikings will either be at Richland or Columbia Academy on Saturday. Game at 7:00 p.m.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.