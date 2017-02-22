TVA RATES DROP ON MARCH 1ST

Beginning with bills on March 1, 2017, the total monthly fuel cost will be 1.927 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential and business consumers and 1.799 cents per kilowatt-hour for large industrial customers served by TVA and local power companies.

The overall system average fuel rate is approximately 11% lower than the three-year average March fuel cost.

Mild temperatures in January led to lower than expected power demand, which contributed to the decrease in fuel costs from the previous month.

Hydro generation was also higher than expected in January.