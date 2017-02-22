NOTICE OF ELECTION

The Perry County Soil Conservation District will be holding an Election to fill (3) expiring position’s on the supervisors board.

The election will held March 13th at the Perry County Soil Conservation District office at 316 West Main Street, Linden, TN 37096 and the polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Per TCS-43-14-216, only persons holding legal title to lands within Perry County are eligible to vote in this election.

The Candidates in the election are: Jackie Byrd, Garry Culp, Eddie Hickerson, McDonald Craig and Mary Ann Qualls

Perry County SCD

P.O. Box 414

Linden, TN 37096

