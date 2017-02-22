LADY VIKINGS DEFEAT WAYNE CO. FIRST ROUND OF DISTRICT

Your Lady Vikings defeated Wayne County 56-52 in the first round of the District 12A tourney, held at PCHS, but lost in the semi-final round to Loretto, 50-57.

Chynia Brooks (8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Alle Hinson (7 rebounds, 4 assists) had 19 point performances to lead the winning offense versus the Lady Wildcats.

Other individual efforts: Katelynn Capps, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Jaycie Roberts, 4 points, 5 rebounds; Alivia Feustal, 3 points, 4 rebounds; Sydney Wilsdorf, 3 points, 3 rebounds; MaKayla Thornton, 2 points; Andrea Bradford, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.

In the Loretto game, played at Lawrence County High, Chynia Brooks turned in another impressive performance of 23 points, 6 boards, and 4 assists.

She was joined in double digits by Jaycie Roberts (13 points, 2 rebounds) and Alle Hinson (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists).

Adding to the stats: Alivia Feustal, 2 points; Katelynn Capps, 1 rebound, 2 assists; MaKayla Thornton, 1 rebound; Andrea Bradford, 1 assist.

Stats provided by Jay Hinson.

Your Lady Vikings faced off against the Trojanettes of Collinwood in the third place game on Monday.

This Friday night the Lady Vikings will either head to Richland or Mt. Pleasant to play their Region 6A quarterfinal game.