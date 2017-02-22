JOHN ANDREW DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 83, of Lebanon, formerly of Linden, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 18, 2017, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Jones officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan’s Circle. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Obed Bray DePriest and Mary Alice Patterson DePriest. He was a United States Marine veteran and retired from Eastern Airlines where he worked in the Air Freight Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James W. DePriest. Survivors include his sons, Patrick (Tanya) DePriest of Memphis, and Jim (Rhonda) DePriest, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kayley DePriest, Tori Deming, Emily DePriest, and Isabella DePriest; a sister, Faye Smithson of Knoxville; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Donations may be made in his name to the Columbia Military Academy Endowment at 1101 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401.