DAVID HOUSTON ALLEN

Mr. Allen, 64, of Linden, died Friday, February 17, 2017, at his residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 19, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of Calvin Allen. Who survives, and the late Lydia Inman Allen. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years, drove a bus for Perry County Schools, and worked at the bus maintenance shop. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Linden. Survivors, in addition to his father, include his wife Mary Allen; a daughter, Christy (Jeremy) Hobson of Decaturville; a son, Cody (Kirstie) Allen of Linden; grandchildren, Madison Hobson, and Bristol and Oakley Allen; a sister, Myra (James) Merriman of Linden; aunts, Johnnie Faye Garrison of Linden, and Betty (Jack) Womack of McMinnville; a niece, Janell Hill; a nephew, Daniel Merriman; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.