BENEFIT SUNDAY FOR HINSON FAMILY

A benefit for Jimmy & Carolyn Hinson of Coon Creek will be held this Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Perry County Community Center in Linden. Barbecue sandwich plates will be served for $10, including chips, baked beans, drink, and dessert, beginning at 11:00 a.m. An auction will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Greg Grimes as auctioneer. Some of the items to be auctioned are: Pioneer Woman’s dishes, jon boat, bow, vintage quilt, knives, homemade swing, and more. Proceeds will help the family with medical expenses.