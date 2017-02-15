VIKING JUSTIN PERRY SIGNS WITH BRESCIA UNIVERSITY BEARCATS

The Brescia University Bearcats have received a 2017-18 commitment from Viking Justin Perry. The 6’4″ Senior is a versatile player both offensively and defensively, averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game. Perry can defend various positions on the floor due to his size and quickness.

“He loves to play defense. He shoots the three very well and he gets his teammates involved. We are excited to have him part of our basketball program next year.” stated head coach Brian Skortz.

Perry also performed well this summer for the Tennessee Storm, shooting 52% from the field and 76% from the line while averaging 14 points per game.

Pictured: (standing) Justin’s brother Austin Neely, Viking head coach Kirk Haston, Bearcats head coach Brian Skortz, and grandfather Mickey Gleason; (seated) Nana Wanda Gleasan, Justin Perry, and aunt Ann Martin.

Brescia is a Catholic university in Owensboro, Kentucky.