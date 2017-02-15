MARY B. HOWELL

Mrs. Howell, 91, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, February 4, 2017. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bryan Powell and Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at North Highland Cemetery in Wayne County. She was born in Hickman County, the daughter of the late Robert Jessie Adair and Mary Galloway Adair. She was a homemaker and part- time store clerk for many years, but was best known for her many talents in the kitchen and adored preparing meals for her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Linden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Howell. Survivors include her children, Robert (Susan) Howell of Lebanon, Fran Mires of Old Hickory, Wanda (Jimmy) Tucker of Columbia, Larry (Linda) Howell of Lobelville, Susan Russo of College Grove, and Sharon (Tim) Banks, of Pegram; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Jean King, and Betty Kelly, both of Mt. Joy; and a host of other loving family members and friends.