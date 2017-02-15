MARK MATTHEW VERCHAEVE

Mr. Verschaeve, 49, died unexpectedly in Clarksville on January 3, 2017. A funeral service was held Monday, January 9, 2017, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home in Hawthorne, Florida. Burial was at Memorial Park East. He was born in Alliston, Ontario Canada, the son of the late Morris Verschaeve and Dianna Verschaeve. He moved to Hawthorn, Florida in March 1977, and graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1985. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1988 and eventually moved to Lobelville. where he was a helpful friend and landscaper for 16 years. In addition to his mother, survivors include his brothers, Derrick (Jamie) of Melrose, Florida, and Michael, of Hawthorne, Florida; a niece, Brianna; nephews, Nicholas, Corbin, and Reubin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, Florida 32606. Please visit Mark’s memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.